Meghan Markle Continues on Her Gym Grind Following Visit With Prince Harry

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but gal pals make workouts go faster.
Following a long visit with her royal beau Prince Harry earlier in the month, Meghan Markle returned home to Toronto and was spotted for the first time since the trip leaving the gym with her friend and Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney last week.
It seems these ladies are committed to working up a sweat because they returned Saturday afternoon to get their gym grind on, staying for about an hour and a half.
The star looked laid-back in a black windbreaker, a pair of leggings, boots and a basketball cap. She looked "a bit happier" after her workout, an eyewitness told E! News. We all wish we could look that way after a workout.
Despite being away from her famous boyfriend, Markle has appeared to be in good spirits since reemerging in her own town. On Friday, she was spotted smiling and laughing with Mulroney.
Blame it on those post-workout endorphins or the results of a holiday with her favorite man, Markle "had a glow about her" at the time, a source told E! News.
Who can blame a smitten lady? According to another source, Prince Harry is also on Cloud 9.
"Harry is truly in love," the source said. A second insider added, "Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before."
With the L-word being tossed around, there has been speculation about a possible engagement in their future. While that remains to be seen, the Suits star is still committed to her own obligations, particularly her current on-screen gig. Despite reports to the contrary, Markle has plans to stay on the USA series at least through its upcoming new season.
"Every cast member is contracted through season seven," a source told E! News.
After that, as they say, we'll just have to stay tuned—both on screen and off.