How Olivia Culpo Turned Her Red Carpet Gown Into a Good Cause at the 2017 Oscars

Olivia Culpo hit the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars looking breathtaking in a detailed, blue-ish grey gown, but it's not just the appearance of the dress that had us giving her a fashionable round of applause.

The former Miss USA helped custom make the ensemble with Marchesa in order to help fund clean drinking water for people around the world.

She chatted with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet and explained, "It's in partnership with Stella Artois and Water.org. Stella Artois created chalices and for one chalice sold, five years of clean drinking water is provided for someone in the developing world. So this dress is actually made out of the chalice pieces, and it's encouraging people to get involved in the water crisis and buy the chalice."