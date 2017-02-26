Game of Thrones Star Neil Fingleton Dead at 36

Dan Callister/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood has lost a star too soon.
Neil Fingleton, the British actor behind Game of Thrones' Mag the Mighty, has died at 36 years old, multiple outlets have reported.
Standing at over 7 feet tall, Fingleton was the tallest man in the United Kingdom and among the tallest in the world.
"I have never been self conscious about my height," he was quoted saying by the Guinness World Records. "I am more conscious of going bald so that should tell you. I never let my height play a negative part in my life."
Before pursuing acting, the star played college basketball in the United States and played professionally in the early 2000s in several countries, including Greece and Spain, before an injury forced him into retirement.
Since his on-screen debut, Fingleton had starred in X-Men: First Class, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Jupiter Ascending and on Doctor Who.
As one fan tweeted in tribute, "R.I.P Neil Fingleton you will be sadly missed. Your watch has now ended my friend."
"It was a pleasure to have worked with him," his rep told Deadline. "We know he will be sorely missed by all who knew him."
Game of Thrones co-star Ian Whyte honored the actor's memory, tweeting, "Very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Neil Fingleton. He followed his dreams. Rest in peace."
Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.