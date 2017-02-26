All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2017 Oscars Look--Though She May Be Starting Another ''What Color Is That Dress'' Controversy

  • By
  • &

by Natalie Finn |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Andrew Garfield Talks Being a "First Timer" at 2017 Oscars

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow on Celebrating 20 Years of Marriage

Taraji P. Henson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Taraji P. Henson Shares Why She ''Immediately Got Upset'' After Reading the Hidden Figures Script at the 2017 Oscars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No one gets to wear better clothes to work than Giuliana Rancic on Oscars night.

G is back as co-host of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, and she's dressed accordingly—though on first glance, her flowing Grecian-style gown subtly confounds as far as color goes.

There's at least a simple answer to this what-color-is-that conundrum, but the first photos of Giuliana's dress were giving us major is-it-white-no-it's-blue déjà vu.

Wait, is it actually gray?!

Happily, the official answer is...

Photos

2017 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals

Giuliana Rancic, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Periwinkle blue, according to Georges Chakra Couture!

The intricately draped dress by one of Giuliana's favorite go-to designers for red carpet season boats an asymmetrical split neckline, subtle cut-outs in the bodice, jeweled accents at the shoulder and waist and a sweeping cape and thigh-high slit to add to the entrance-making drama.

The ripped-from-the-runway dress is from Georges Chakra's 2017 Spring/Summer collection.

She completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels; a precious sparkly clutch from the queen of clutches, Judith Leiber; and delicate jewels, including a bracelet and earrings, by Forevermark.

Rebecca M. Gross once again styled the look, hair whizzes Melissa and Yvette Brown shaped the updo, and Daniel Deleno did the makeup.

Before showtime, Giuliana fueled up with room service, her gown in all its enigmatic glory taunting us from its hanger.

But first....food! ??#eredcarpet #oscars #seeyousoon

A post shared by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on

Last looks ?? #eredcarpet

A post shared by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on

The Oscars are, of course, the crème de la crème of award season, where Hollywood's biggest stars will gather to honor each other and the year's most acclaimed movies.

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Michelle Williams, Mahershala Ali, Andrew Garfield, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidmanand Dev Patelare just a sampling of the star power expected at the Dolby Theatre tonight—and you can catch them all first on E!

Jimmel Kimmel hosts the 2017 Oscars, airing live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

TAGS/ 2017 Oscars , Red Carpet , Giuliana Rancic , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again