Charlize Theron, Helen Hunt and More Stars Remember Bill Paxton: "One of the Finest Actors to Share a Set With"

Hollywood is mourning Bill Paxton.

After news broke of his unexpected passing at 61 years old, the actors' beloved co-stars have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the man they've often graced the silver screen with.

His 1998 Mighty Joe Young colleague Charlize Theron remembered him as "one of the finest actors."

"You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with," she tweeted Sunday. "Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family."

Helen Hunt, who starred with him in the 1996 hit Twister, told fans he made that movie "great."

"He acted his heart out. What a talented man," she wrote on social media. "My thoughts are with his family."