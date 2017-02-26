George Clooney and Amal Clooney Step Out for Romantic Dinner in Paris

L'amour was on the menu for these parents-to-be.

Following their highly publicized arrival at the 2017 César Awards on Friday, George Clooney and Amal Clooney spent the following day enjoying the city of light for the first time together.

As they are expecting twins, the husband and wife were spotted browsing inside a children's furniture shop called Badou in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area of Paris.

While Amal's baby bump has been stealing the spotlight during this trip, the couple squeezed in an elegant dinner date for themselves at Parisian restaurant Lapérouse in honor of their first visit to the city as a couple. The two were photographed leaving the L'Hotel as Amal donned a long-sleeved floral mini designed by Giambattista Valli adorned with fur stripes. She paired the dress with simple black hosiery and matching boots.