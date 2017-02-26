Bill Paxton Dead at 61

Bill Paxton has passed away.

The actor, famous for his performances in Big Love and Titanic, has died at the age of 61 following complications from surgery.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," a representative of his family confirmed to E! News in a statement. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker."

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable," the statement concluded. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."