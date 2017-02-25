Naomie Harris Couldn't Believe How ''Incredibly Young'' Queen Elizabeth II Looks After Meeting Her

Consider this our formal request to learn Queen Elizabeth II's skin care routine.

E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with Moonlight star Naomie Harris on Saturday afternoon at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, where she revealed what it was like meeting the English monarch face to face.

"You know I really was thinking how young she looks," the British actress shared. "She's in her 90's and she looks incredibly young. I wanted to ask her [what her secret was.]" And know that Naomie mentions it, so do we!

The 2017 Oscars nominee met the 90-year-old royal last Thursday at Buckingham Palace, where she was honored with the Order of the British Empire Award for her contributions to the drama world. Harris couldn't help but gush about the experience, and revealed Queen Elizabeth asked her a few questions about starring in Moonlight.