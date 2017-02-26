2017 Oscars: 5 Things to Know Before Hollywood's Biggest Night

Well, ladies and gentleman, we made it to the 2017 Oscars.

The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles will house anyone who's anybody in show biz later tonight, as the 89th Annual Academy Awards prepares to celebrate the absolute best in filmmaking from over the past year.

Whether you can recite every line to La La Land in your sleep, had your Oscars ballot prepped the moment Hidden Figures hit theaters, or itching to see whether or not Lin Manuel-Miranda reaches EGOT status, there's something for every type of pop culture lover to enjoy. Not to mention the drop dead gorgeous looks about to hit the red carpet, which is any fashion maven's version of Heaven.

But before the curtain rises and the show officially commences, let's take a look at five need-to-know facts ahead of the 2017 Oscars: