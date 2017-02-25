Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldrige Is ''Fully Recovered'' and Back to ''Normal Activities'' Three Weeks After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldrige has returned to her normal life after an ATV accident left the 8-year-old in critical condition.

Spears shared an update to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, where she thanked her fans for their ongoing support of her family. "So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities," Britney Spears' younger sister wrote alongside a picture of herself in a trailer.

"Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work," Jamie lynn added. "I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers...God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y'all #Godisgood"

The accident, which happened nearly three weeks ago, occurred when the ATV Maddie was riding in Kentwood, La. flipped into a nearby pond. Aldrige was reportedly submerged under water for several minutes before being airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.