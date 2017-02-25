Hugh Jackman Breaks His Wolverine Diet in the Most Delicious Way

Jackman said on The Tonight Show that his Wolverine diet consisted of boiled chicken, broccoli and cauliflower.

"It's not like I never had a cheat meal, 'cause I did," the actor said. "But for 17 years, I've kind of known, 'Well, next year, you gotta get into shape...' It kind of puts a bit of a damper on things."

Jackman also said he sought advice from his friend Jerry Seinfeld about whether to stop playing Wolverine.

He said he asked the comedy actor and comic why he decided to end Seinfeld when he did.

"He was very clear," Jackman said. "He said, 'Look, when you're creating something, it's very important not to run yourself dry. It's not about finishing on top, necessarily, but making sure that you creatively still have something left, which propels you into whatever's next.' And as he was talking to me, I went home and I said [to my wife], 'Deb, this is it. This is the last one.'"