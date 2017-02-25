EXCLUSIVE!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are "Just Friends" Despite New Romance Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Kate Beckinsale, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington Showcase Daring Looks at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017

Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldrige Is ''Fully Recovered'' and Back to ''Normal Activities'' Three Weeks After ATV Accident

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

TWD/Splash News

Daryl Dixon does not have himself a new girlfriend.

Walking Dead actor and fan-favorite Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger, who starred with him in the 2015 film Sky, sparked fresh romance rumors recently when they were photographed unloading bags and boxes from a Porsche in New York City. One paparazzi photo showed the actress smiling at him while holding a tote bag. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the two kissed on the lips and acted playful and also drove to a hotel.

A source told E! News Saturday that Kruger and Reedus are "just friends."

Photos

Ranking The Walking Dead's Most Important Deaths

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

TWD/Splash News

Reedus, 48, and Kruger, 40, sparked first sparked romance rumors in 2015 when The New York Daily News reported that the two made out in a bar in the city while the actress' then-boyfriend and fellow Sky co-star Joshua Jackson, 38, was on a trip overseas. A rep for Reedus denied to the newspaper that Reedus and Kruger had made out. A source close to Kruger then told The Daily Mail the was "completely fabricated and untrue."

Last July, it was reported the actress and Reedus attended a star-studded Fourth of July party together. They did not comment.

Two weeks later, the actress' rep said Kruger and Jackson had ended their 10-year relationship

In December, Kruger attended Reedus' photography exhibition, which featured images from his 2013 book The Sun's Coming Up… Like a Big Bald Head, in Paris.

TAGS/ Diane Kruger , Norman Reedus , Top Stories ,
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again