Razzies 2017 Winners Announced: Batman v Superman "Loses" Worst Picture But Still "Wins" Big

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cue Sad Ben Affleck.

The actor was named one of the "winners" of the 2017 Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, which "honor" the worst in 2016 film making. The list was announced Saturday, a day before the Oscars, per tradition.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which the actor played Batman and Henry Cavill played Superman, "won" four Razzies, including Worst Screen Combo for the two stars.

But it was the documentary Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party that took home the big prize—Worst Picture. The film's director, writer and main star, Dinesh D'Souza gave an acceptance speech via video.

"Being sort of dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic," he said. "My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you."

Check out a full list of Razzie "winners" below.

Worst Picture:

WINNER: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor:

WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Actress:

WINNER: Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress:

WINNER: Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Worst Supporting Actor:

WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Worst Screen Combo

WINNER: Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Worst Director

WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice 

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

Worst Screenplay

WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Barry L. Bumstead Award (for the movie that lost a lot and cost a lot)

Misconduct (cost $11 million and made $15,150)

Razzie Redeemer Award

WINNER: Mel Gibson / Hacksaw Ridge

