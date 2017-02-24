Ashton Kutcher, Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell and More Stars Speak Out Against Human Trafficking

Ashton Kutcher, Carrie Underwood and Kristen Bell have joined forces with the End It Movement—a coalition of the world's leading organizations in the fight for freedom—and all have lent their voices in the fight against modern day slavery.

Kutcher is the founder of Thorn, a task force comprised of tech companies fighting against the sexual exploitation of children. Earlier this week, the actor presented a powerful testimony in a recent hearing convened by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in an effort to raise awareness. But, as previously mentioned, he's not the only famous face to use his celebrity platform to highlight an important cause...

Just yesterday, "Shine a Light on Slavery Day" engaged hundreds of thousands of people who participated in the call to action by drawing a red "X" on their hand and posting to social media.

The day prompted Underwood to take to Instagram by sharing, "Join @mfisher1212 and me and help shine a light on modern day slavery #EndItMovement @enditmovement." Fellow activist Bell also posted showcasing her red X.