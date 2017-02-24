TMI Alert! Hugh Jackman Has the Best Reaction to Patrick Stewart's Circumcision Confession

Hugh Jackman just learned a whole lot about Patrick Stewart's private parts.

As the Hollywood actors stopped by The Graham Norton Show for an all-new episode, the host was hoping to bring up an adult conversation Patrick recently had with his wife.

Hugh, get ready to blush.

"One night, as you do, we were talking about stuff and of course being circumcised and she said, ‘You're not circumcised,'" Patrick began to share. "I said what do you mean? You've only known me all my life. I remember my mother telling me. Why? Because it was fashionable at the time. She said, ‘You're not circumcised.' I said that's ridiculous. I should know if I'm circumcised. Of course I am, end of conversation."

As some would like to say, timing is everything.

The next day, Patrick had a scheduled doctor's visit for his annual physical. As you likely could have guessed, the actor had one specific question on his mind.

"So, he was down there and I said, ‘By the way, my wife and I had a little disagreement. I am circumcised aren't I because she says I'm not,'" Patrick shared. "And he goes, ‘Not!' He looked down again and said, ‘Hey I'm Jewish. I know the difference.'"

Bet you didn't expect this conversation tonight, Hugh.

Ultimately, the X-Men star couldn't stop laughing throughout the unconventional story time. He even had some advice for his friend.

"You're gonna have to change your Facebook status now," Hugh joked. Consider it done!

The Graham Norton Show airs Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on BBC America.

