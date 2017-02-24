Dancing With the Stars Adds Saturday Night Live Veteran Chris Kattan

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Dancing With the Stars better secure the rights to Haddaway's "What Is Love" for new contestant Chris Kattan. E! News has learned the Saturday Night Live veteran is in serious talks to compete in season 24 of the reality dance competition and you can be sure there will be some Night at the Roxbury, which used "What Is Love," homages. Perhaps Mr. Peepers will make an appearance?
Kattan appeared on SNL from 1996 to 2003 and starred in the A Night at the Roxbury flick, a spinoff from the sketch series, opposite Will Ferrell. His other credits include Corky Romano, Monkeybone, Nancy Drew and on TV, The Middle, How I Met Your Mother and voice work on Bunnicula and Jake and the Never Land Pirates. Kattan dipped his toe in reality TV with Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2014 and Celebrity Name Game opposite Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Karina Smirnoff.
ABC does not comment on DWTS casting rumors.
The official cast for Dancing With the Stars season 24 will be announced on Good Morning America on March 1. Details are being kept under wraps as they have in the past, but so far a few names have been floating around. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, whose gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez took home the mirrorball trophy in season 23, The A-Team and Rocky III star Mr. T, Olympic figure skater legend Nancy Kerrigan and a mystery member of Fifth Harmony are all reportedly joining for season 24.
On the pro side, new parents Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced they would return to the competition to compete against each other. The couple welcomed a son in January. However, Tony Dovolani will not be competing.
"I wanted my fans to hear it from me first. I will not be on Dancing With the Stars this season, season 24," he said in a statement. "While I will miss the show and interacting with our wonderful audiences, both at home and in the ballroom, I will continue to focus on growing my Dance With Me USA studios and teaching. I will also be traveling across the country performing and making personal appearances."
The dancer will host the Tony Dovolani Foundation: Golf For Special Needs Children tournament on July 14. "I am honored to be a member of the PGA Player and Coaching Development Committee and look forward to contributing to the future of professional golf," he said.
Dovolani will appear on ABC's Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion Shall We Dance On Ice special on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.