Pamela Anderson Addresses Julian Assange Dating Rumors

Carl Court/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Carl Court/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Pamela Anderson has visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange multiple times in London, causing a fury of speculation that they're a couple.
Assange has been living in London's Ecuador embassy for four years amid allegations of rape in Sweden, and Page Six reported that Anderson visited him at least four times there. The former Playboy model addressed the rumors on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.
"I've spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined!" she joked with the Australian radio hosts.
But they weren't willing to let it go at that. They pressed her for more details, so she said, "It was never the intention to become romantic, it was just to join forces to do something important."
"It naturally happens," Jackie O said.
"Things happen, for sure," Anderson teased.
Assange reciprocated Anderson's feelings on the same outlet, telling the radio hosts, "She's an attractive person with an attractive personality. She's no idiot at all! Psychologically, she's very savvy."
Anderson recently spoke out in support of Assange on the rape charges against him on the Russian television show The Underground.
"Sweden has these very progressive laws against sexual crimes," Anderson explained. "It's almost too progressive, it's almost paralyzing. I'm going to actually start campaigning for men who have been victims of being accused of rape when they haven't actually done anything."
The Baywatch alum, a famous animal-rights activist, is also fighting for Buckingham Palace to stop using real black bear fur for its guards' hats. She teamed up with Russian company Only Me to send samples to the palace to try the faux fur as a substitute.