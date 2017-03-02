Ashley Graham's Most On Point Looks From America's Next Top Model

When Ashley Graham joined Cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model, we knew she'd bring weekly entertainment and inspiration. But with Graham's addition to the show, we've not only gained her expert eye and honest feedback, but have been awarded with some serious style inspo, too.
Graham is one of those gals we just can't help but love and look up to. She's strong-minded, witty, intelligent, gorgeous, and has great fashion sense. Each week, we tune into ANTM, of course to catch up on the contestants' progress (read: watch the drama unfold), but also to see what Graham wears each week. Her looks are always on point.
Thing is, it's actually a lot easier than we realized to get the Ashley Graham look. Sure, she may be a famous supermodel, but that doesn't mean getting her casual-chic look is unattainable. It's quite the opposite. Here are five of our favourite looks that Graham has sported on the show, plus how to achieve it IRL with the help of Addition Elle.
The ANTM Outfit We Adore: Embellished Sleeveless Tank and Black Pant
Get the Look:
A sleeveless tank, one that fills you with all the confidence, is a staple in every fashionable woman's wardrobe. Do as Graham does and opt for a tank with some kind of embellishment on the front, like this black ruffle V-neck option. Pair with black skinnies and strappy sandals a la Graham for a night out, or wear with a midi skirt and flats for an office-appropriate vibe.
The ANTM Outfit We Adore: Printed Bodycon Dress
Get the Look:
Nothing gets our heart racing quite like a fock that fits in all the right places. Graham proves that a bodycon dress--one in a bold, look-at-me pattern--is wildly sexy at any size. Consider stripes, or shoulder cut-outs. We dare you.
The ANTM Outfit We Adore: Lace-Up Dress
Get the Look:
Graham's lace-up dress hugs her curves in all the right places. Talk about smokeshow. But the reality is, finding something that looks this perfect and fits just so isn't easy for us regular folk. Instead, achieve this vampish vibe by combining two staple piece to make one solid look: a lacy bodysuit with peek-a-boo cut-outs on the chest and a black pencil skirt. You're welcome.
The ANTM Outfit We Adore: Bright Top & Belted Skirt
Get the Look:
Party on the top, and business on the bottom is this ensemble's motto. Add some energy to any traditional bottom, like a pinstripe pencil skirt, by pairing it with a brightly coloured top. Graham's go-to colour is hot pink, as seen above, and we have to agree with her: we love this electric hue. Complete the look by belting the waist, which accentuates a perfect hourglass figure like Graham's.
The ANTM Outfit We Adore: Bold-Hued Sleeveless Dress
Get the Look:
A sleeveless dress, whether form-fitting or sloughing stylishly off the frame, is a versatile piece come spring. And as Graham showed us on ANTM, we shouldn't shy away from colour. Pick your favourite shade (we're crazy about this royal blue frock from Addition Elle), and prepare for the compliments to roll in.