Ashley Graham's Most On Point Looks From America's Next Top Model

When Ashley Graham joined Cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model, we knew she'd bring weekly entertainment and inspiration. But with Graham's addition to the show, we've not only gained her expert eye and honest feedback, but have been awarded with some serious style inspo, too.

Graham is one of those gals we just can't help but love and look up to. She's strong-minded, witty, intelligent, gorgeous, and has great fashion sense. Each week, we tune into ANTM, of course to catch up on the contestants' progress (read: watch the drama unfold), but also to see what Graham wears each week. Her looks are always on point.

Thing is, it's actually a lot easier than we realized to get the Ashley Graham look. Sure, she may be a famous supermodel, but that doesn't mean getting her casual-chic look is unattainable. It's quite the opposite. Here are five of our favourite looks that Graham has sported on the show, plus how to achieve it IRL with the help of Addition Elle.