Lauren Manzo Gives Birth to Her First Child: See the Baby Girl's First Photo

A big congratulations are in store for Lauren Manzo!
The Manzo'd With Children star and her husband, Vito Scalia, welcomed their first child into the world...a beautiful baby girl!
Lauren took to Instagram to share the first photo of her little one, captioning the post, "My Markie Girl," with a heart emoji. The nickname "Markie" is short for Marchesa Anna Scalia, which Caroline Manzo announced shortly after her daughter.
"Welcome to the world Marchesa Anna Scalia,our little Markie!" Caroline captioned another photo. "Mommy and daughter are resting comfortably, 'Grandma Caroline' loves you both beyond measure!"
The baby's birth comes four days before the new mama's original due date, which she announced during an appearance on Bravo's The Daily Dish in November.
"I'm due February 26, and there's only 28 days in February and it's a first pregnancy, so I'm kind of saying it's going to be the beginning of March," Lauren revealed at the time, sitting beside her mom, Caroline Manzo.
She continued, "But the baby's going to be a Pisces, which I was freaking out over at first, because there's a couple Pisces that I know that I can't stand. I said to my doctor, 'Maybe we could just do a C-section two weeks early and then it can be an Aquarius.'"
carolinemanzo.com
Luckily, she ended up changing her mind! "I think I'll be OK with a Pisces baby," she added, joking, "But I butt heads with Pisces because Pisces are sensitive and I don't have time for that."
Meanwhile, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star first announced her pregnancy news in September in an exclusive statement to E! News.
"Vito and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our first child, due early 2017," she told us. "Everyone is overjoyed for the future addition to the Scalia-Manzo family. It's amazing that we get to share our journey this season on Manzo'd With Children with everyone who has followed us throughout our relationship."
Lauren and Vito got married in July 2015 at The Brownstone in Paterson, a massive Craftsman-style home that was converted into a luxurious party venue, in New Jersey. She donned a Vera Wang dress, and they said "I do" in front of all their family and friends.
Congratulations to the couple and their new addition!
(E! News and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family).