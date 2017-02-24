Ian McShane Tells Game of Thrones Fans to "Get a F--king Life"

Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
Ian McShane? More like Ian McShade!
The British star appeared on Game of Thrones for one lousy (okay, it was pretty good, but regardless) episode and not only does he appear to not respect the fans, he also seems to reckon he can tell them what to do. And what do we say to the Lord of Shade? "Not today!"
McShane made his debut as Brother Ray on HBO's cult fantasy series last summer. Months earlier, he had angered many viewers who hate spoilers when he revealed in interviews what they felt was too much info about his role and the plot line and also teased the return of a character.
"Can you believe it? 'Oh, you're giving it away.' Firstly, you love it," McShane told told Empire magazine in an interview published in its April 2017 issue. "Secondly, you'll have forgotten by the time it comes out...and what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a f--king life."
McShane had made similar comments in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper last year.
"You say the slightest thing and the internet goes ape," he said. "I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think, get a f--king life. It's only t-ts and dragons."
"The show is huge but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely]," he told Empire. "You want to say, 'Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more.'"
McShane is also known for his past role on Deadwood and will make his debut on the new Starz series American Gods when it premieres this April.
McShane's comments about the fans brings to mind a famous—and fictional—incident; In 1986, William Shatner appeared on an SNL sketch in which he told a fans at a Star Trek convention to "get a life".