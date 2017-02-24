Behati Prinsloo Makes Surprise Return to the Runway for the First Time After Giving Birth

Behati Prinsloo is back!
The supermodel took more than a year break while pregnant with her first child with Adam Levine. But now, five months after giving birth to her baby girl, Dusty Rose Levine, she's returned to strutting her stuff on the runway.
Prinsloo surprised everyone during Versace's Fall 2017 show at Milan Fashion Week and couldn't help but gush over her excitement to be back. "Can you believe it?" she asked Vogue backstage. "I can't believe it either!"
So why did she choose Versace for her first, post-pregnancy catwalk?
Well, it turns out she actually made her last runway appearance with the Italian luxury brand.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
"I was five weeks pregnant and no one knew," she told the magazine.
Discussions over her Versace comeback first started nearly a month ago, but Prinsloo wasn't all that confident about doing it. "I wasn't sure if I could pull it together," she said. "Pregnancy was such a nice break for me, it was so fun. But it's also nice to slowly get back—I feel ready."
Despite looking smokin' in a sexy, skin-tight navy and orange dress with a matching furry coat, she couldn't help the nerves going into the show.
"I was a little nervous, thinking, so, I still know how to walk—I mean, what is it, it's walking," she joked. "But I was excited to come back and see all the girls again and still feel like, you know, I can be independent, I can still do it. To kind of prove something to myself, I think."
Still, she's not spending more than a day away from her daughter, having flown into Milan Thursday and flying out Saturday morning.
"Literally in and out, so I'm not away from her for too long," she said. "What I'm focused on now is to be a good mom. Everything shifts."