Behati Prinsloo Makes Surprise Return to the Runway for the First Time After Giving Birth

Behati Prinsloo is back!

The supermodel took more than a year break while pregnant with her first child with Adam Levine. But now, five months after giving birth to her baby girl, Dusty Rose Levine, she's returned to strutting her stuff on the runway.

Prinsloo surprised everyone during Versace's Fall 2017 show at Milan Fashion Week and couldn't help but gush over her excitement to be back. "Can you believe it?" she asked Vogue backstage. "I can't believe it either!"

So why did she choose Versace for her first, post-pregnancy catwalk?

Well, it turns out she actually made her last runway appearance with the Italian luxury brand.