Calvin Klein Sells Gorgeous Miami Beach Home for $13 Million

We've got an obsession with Calvin Klein's former home.

The fashion designer sold his stunning 5,802-square-foot, two-story, five-bedroom, five-bathroom Miami Beach waterfront home for $13.15 million this week.

The house was built in 1929. One of its most striking features is a private dock and infinity pool aligned with bamboo stalks and overlooking the Biscayne Bay. The home contains an open floor plan with furniture and antiques from Italy and Morocco—in tones as neutral as that of his apparel, Spanish-style arches, a balcony, a dome kitchen and has its own private courtyard. There is also a guest house. Klein's name was on the original listing.

Other celebs who have over the years bought homes in the area include Matt Damon andRicky Martin.