Justin Bieber Explains His "Pee Pants" Stain: "Water Spilled on My Dick Area"

#JustinPeeber can come to an end.

After Justin Bieber was spotted walking in Los Angeles with a large wet stain on his sweatpants, many wondered if he had peed himself. The debate took the Twittersphere by storm, subsequently launching the trending hashtag, but the "Love Yourself" crooner has cleared the air—only after making fun of himself, of course.

At first The Biebs took to Instagram Thursday to share a Billy Madison meme that featured Bieber's pee photo and Adam Sandler from the popular comedy. "You ain't cool unless you pee your pants," Bieber captioned the picture, quoting Sandler from the scene where he intentionally spills water on his pants to stop kids from bullying a student who actually peed himself.