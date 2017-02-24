Why John Mayer Does Not Want to Be The Bachelor

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Will we be seeing John Mayer on the small screen soon? Not if he can help it.
While the Grammy winner is a self-proclaimed fan of the hit ABC reality series, he told Ellen DeGeneres he does not want to be the subject of the competition.
"I don't think that I would find love there unless they would change this sort of vetting process for who would be the contestants," he explained to the daytime host, who considers Mayer a prime contender for the role. "I think it would be one of the lowest rated shows."
To top it off, he's a busy man. In fact, the 39-year-old crooner can barely commit to watching the episodes, let alone doing the job. "I love the show, but it's too much time to ask of me. Two hours is a lot of buy-in time," he admitted.
"Just get me the helicopters, get me the girls crying, girls crying on helicopters...If you get tears in flight on The Bachelor, that is prime stuff."
Still, while the spectacle of the show seems like a far cry from his quiet life in Montana, it could bring him the romantic adventure he craves.
"I miss plans. I miss stuff," he said of being in a relationship. "A man can drive to Big Sur alone, but how lonely is that?"
So, is there a special lady he's taking on long drives these days? "You don't have to be with someone to be together and I'm enjoying being together," he told DeGeneres.
Whatever that means...