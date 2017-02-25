10 Songs You Love, But Completely Forgot Were Oscar Nominated

One of the biggest awards handed out on Oscar Sunday may not even involve an actor or actress.
With just one day to go until the biggest award show of the year, one special category is gaining plenty of buzz.
During this year's telecast, Justin Timberlake will join Sting, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other talented nominees in the Best Original Song category.
While this year is filled with plenty of star-power, we couldn't help but point out that several famous faces have earned a nomination over the years for their writing, singing and euphonious addition to the big screen.
As our Road to the Oscars comes to an end, take a look at just a few of the big singers who are proud to call themselves Academy Award nominees.
Bryan Adams, "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)": Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves would not have been complete without this track. At the same time, it couldn't beat the winning song. Anyone remember Disney's "Beauty and the Beast?"
Whitney Houston, "I Have Nothing": The Grammy winner tried her best to take home an Oscar for her song featured in The Bodyguard. Ultimately, Aladdin's "A Whole New World" was proclaimed the winner.
Janet Jackson, "Again": Rewind to 1993 when the singer's track from Poetic Justice competed against Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young for Best Original Song. Ultimately, the boss came out on top.
Phil Collins, "You'll Be in My Heart": When not falling in love with Tarzan and Jane, moviegoers couldn't get enough of this love song featured in the Disney classic.
Céline Dion, "Because You Loved Me": While Madonna's song from Evita titled "You Must Love Me" took home the prize, music lovers won't soon forget Celine's smash hit from Up Close and Personal.
LeAnn Rimes, "How Do I Live": It's hard to think of a song more deserving of a win than Con Air's signature track. Ultimately, Celine Dion and Titanic won for "My Heart Will Go On." Yes, competition was tough in 1997.
Eminem, "Lose Yourself": Yes, Eminem can call himself an Oscar winner thanks to his track featured in 8 Mile. The song beat out favorites from Chicago and Gangs of New York.
Counting Crows, "Accidentally in Love": While young moviegoers were loving Shrek's latest adventures on the big screen, music lovers couldn't get enough of the band's hit single featured in the animated movie.
Pharrell Williams, "Happy": Clapping along to this addictive song couldn't stop Frozen from winning the award in 2013 for "Let it Go."
The Weeknd, "Earned It": While a trophy wasn't awarded for this song, it remains one of the rapper's biggest songs of his career. It also helped make the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack becoming a huge success.