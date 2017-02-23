Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Chandler Parsons? Chrisley Knows Best Star Addresses Romance Rumors on Social Media

Getty Images
Savannah Chrisley may have a new man in her life.
After sparking romance rumors with NBA basketball player Chandler Parsons, the Chrisley Knows Best star decided to speak out about the speculation on social media.
In an Instagram posted Thursday afternoon, Savannah shared a quote with the wording, "Let's Get One Thing Straight. I'm Not."
She then captioned the photo, "@chandlerparsons who?"
Older sister Lindsie Chrisley would later comment: "I love you always and forever, no matter what!"
So where did all these relationship rumors start from? During an interview with Access Hollywood Live, Savannah was asked to clear up her relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies player.
"We're friends, like we met, I've gone to a game. We hang out. He's a fun person to hang out with," Savannah shared while sitting next to her dad. "He's sweet, we have fun. So we'll see where it goes!"
But what does Todd Chrisley think about this possible new romance? Oh, he's got some thoughts alright.
"Well, what I know about him is what everyone else knows about him—that it happened on social media," Todd explained. "But I think he's a great guy. He's got a great sense of humor."
"Listen, he's got a great personality. But, you know, he's an NBA player," the reality TV patriarch continued. "I think in the NBA, you know, they're hoe hounds."
Last month, Savannah revealed in an emotional Facebook Live that her romantic relationship with singer Blaire Hanks had ended after two years of dating.
"All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for the show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that's just what I'm trying to do now," she explained through tears. "So to cut to the point…Blaire and I are no longer dating."
As to whether or not she's moving on with Chandler, it may be too early to tell.
"For the record, Todd DOES like this douche bag ..@ChandlerParsons , folks, they are friends not newlyweds," Todd wrote on Twitter. "Let's be clear, I have NO FEAR of @_ItsSavannah_ being friends with @ChandlerParsons , He's a super nice guy with the best personality ever."
