Jimmy Kimmel Is Getting Advice for the 2017 Oscars From an Unlikely Source: Paging Tony Romo

When it's time for some Oscars prep, who you gonna call? Tony Romo, obviously.

As Jimmy Kimmel gears up for his hosting duties at Hollywood's biggest award show of the year, the late-night star is getting some words of wisdom from a football stud.

In the middle of Jimmy's interview with E! News, our very own Jason Kennedy decided to give Tony a call while he was out on the golf course. What came next was some advice you may not have been expecting.

"Just don't f--k up the Oscars," the athlete joked through FaceTime. "At the end of the day, if they are picking you, you know they don't got much to pick from." Not the pep talk you were preparing for, right?

"Well thanks Tony. It's a very inspirational talk," Jimmy replied. "I hope you're a coach one day because that's the kind of thing to get the players really fired up."