3 Real-Girl Ways to Wear Colored Eyeliner Like a Celeb

If you can't go a day without wearing eyeliner, you're not the only one.

But how many times do you switch up the color? If you're guilty of wearing the same old black or brown color (in the same way), it's about time you change it up. Not that there's anything wrong with your classic standby, it's just there are so many other options out there. And who doesn't like options?

Think you can't rock white eyeliner like Karlie Klossor an electric blue shade like Lily Collins? Think again. Celeb makeup artist Emily Oliver has three super-simple ways to try the trend at home.