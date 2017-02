The Fabulous Life of Judge Judy: Multiple Estates, Celebrity BFFs, Yachts and More

All that crime and punishment has given Judge Judy (Judith Susan "Judy" Sheindlin) a life of luxury.

The Judge Judy host has accumulated wealth beyond comprehension over the years, thanks to her hit syndicated TV show and her new show Hot Bench, which started in 2014. Sheindlin essentially has the monopoly on court TV, and it has given her a fabulous life.

Sheindlin, who has been married three times (her current husband, Jerry Sheindlin, served as a New York State Supreme Court judge), has accumulated quite the real estate portfolio. She owns at least five lux properties across the U.S., two in Naples, Florida; one in Greenwich, Connecticut; one in Manhattan and one in Los Angeles.