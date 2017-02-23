9 Wildest Things to Ever Happen at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party

After the Oscars are handed out, Hollywood's biggest night can turned wild for some celebs.

Some pretty crazy things have happened at the annual Vanity Fair after-party, the most elite and sought-after bash. Some celebs took partying to the next level. Surprising couples have gotten cozy. There have also been some emotional reunions.

Check out some of the wildest things that have happened at the parties over the years.

1. Anna Nicole Smith Vomits in the Bathroom: In his 2015 memoir I Left It on the Mountain, former celebrity journalist Kevin Sessums wrote that the late Playboy model and actress threw up in a ladies' restroom at Vanity Fair's 1995 Oscars after-party and "sashayed" past him to turn to the bash.