Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant Again

Kailyn Lowry is about to experience motherhood again. 

The 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star, who rose to fame as one of the stars of 16 and Pregnant, is expecting, a source confirms to E! News. Lowry is already mom to 7-year-old son Isaac Elliot Rivera and 3-year-old son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin

While the reality star has not yet publicly confirmed the personal news, fans have been speculating about Lowry's pregnancy on social media in recent weeks. Though the baby's father is currently unknown, the star recently finalized her divorce from her ex Javi Marroquin, who is the father of her younger son. The two quietly married in 2012 and confirmed their separation in 2016. Before Marroquin, she dated Jo Rivera, who is the father of Isaac. 

my life. my loves. my boys ????

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

Lowry suffered a miscarriage in 2015 and the aftermath of the tragedy was chronicled on television. "I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason," she previously told People. "I'm not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I'm just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened."

In addition to her pregnancy, Lowry is also celebrating her upcoming college graduation. 

"Just ordered my cap & gown," the proud student tweeted Wednesday. 

Congratulations Kailyn!

