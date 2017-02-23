Beyoncé Pulls Out of Coachella 2017 But Will Perform in 2018 After Pregnancy

Sad news, Beyoncé fans: The speculation has turned into reality—the singer, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year after all.

The news was announced Thursday on the the annual music festival's official social media pages.

The singer pulled out of the event under doctor's orders. She will, however, headline the event in 2018.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," read a message posted on Coachella's Facebook page. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."