Beyoncé Pulls Out of Coachella 2017 But Will Perform in 2018 After Pregnancy

Sad news, Beyoncé fans: The speculation has turned into reality—the singer, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year after all.
The news was announced Thursday on the the annual music festival's official social media pages.
The singer pulled out of the event under doctor's orders. She will, however, headline the event in 2018.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," read a message posted on Coachella's Facebook page. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
It was announced in early January that Beyoncé would perform at the 2017 event, on both weekends in April, marking the first time she would perform at Coachella. A month later, she posted a baby bump pic on Instagram, revealing that she and Jay Z were expecting twins. The two are parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.
Beyoncé has not revealed how far along she is, but looks to be in her second trimester at least. Many fans had feared the singer would end up canceling her Coachella gig as a result of her pregnancy.
A source had told E! News earlier this month that the singer planned on going ahead with her set as scheduled but that her health will come first and her participated would depend on how she feels and the doctors' orders at that time.
Hope was restored when she performed at the 2017 Grammys two weeks ago.
An alternative 2016 Coachella headliner to replace Beyoncé has not been announced. Previously announced big acts include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.