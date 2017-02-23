Honey Boo Boo Dishes on Mama June's Physical Transformation and How the Family Has Helped Support Her Weight Loss

Mama June is changing her ways.

As the former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo prepares to unveil the results of a major physical transformation on WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, her famous daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon gave E! News an update on their mom's progress on and off the scale.

"She's been doing very good," 11-year-old Alana told E! News exclusively. After June's breakup with her children's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, the mother of four underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2015. Since the procedure, she has also undergone skin removal surgery as a result of her weight loss.

While her kids won't divulge exactly what their mom looks like today (we just have to tune into the series premiere on Friday to see for ourselves),they do admit they were stunned by the final result.