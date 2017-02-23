Dove Cameron Channels Marilyn Monroe in Her Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

PRINCE + JACOB/Galore
Dove Cameron is putting the bomb in bombshell for her photo shoot with Galore.
The 21-year-old Disney Channel star channels Marilyn Monroe in the tribute spread, which was shot by PRINCE + JACOB, and could easily be mistaken for the iconic actress. Inside the magazine, Cameron opens up about working with Disney Channel, young Hollywood misconceptions and more. Don't let her young looks fool you, though, because Cameron seems to have it all figured out.
"I think a lot of people think I'm either unintelligent because I'm a very happy person and I have a lot of energy or that it's a fake happiness like fake energy," she tells Galore.
PRINCE + JACOB/Galore
"I completely understand that because it's a lot to handle and I'm a very emotional human being. May be a bit of a broad statement, but I don't think there's anyone that I've met that I haven't created a bit of a deep relationship with. It's a really lovely thing to create a relation with people that might not anticipate that closeness.
"And that's kind of the light of my life, getting to be close to people."
Even though she repeatedly gets confused for someone who is "16," Cameron says she grows more confident with every passing year.
"I keep getting asked if I turned 16 so I don't know what that means. I feel like I'm looking younger as I'm getting older. I love it," she shares. "I mean I always felt like my age never matched with my insides. Now, I feel more comfortable in myself. I love growing older."
