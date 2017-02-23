Netflix's March Lineup Is All About Amy Schumer in Leather and We're All About That

Amy Schumer Netflix Special

Courtesy Netflix

It's been a long year, without you my friend. Amy Schumer, we're talking to you here. 

We know, you've been busy. You had a book release. You've been filming that movie with Goldie Hawn (which looks awesome, by the way). You had what seems like a shocking number of bouts with food poisoning. But still, we've been patiently waiting for a new standup special and, well, that patience is running thin. 

Luckily for all of our collective blood pressure, Netflix is on it. The company just released it's monthly list of comings and goings, and chief among the additions is the much-anticipated Amy Schumer: The Leather Special. It goes live on March 7 and will reportedly cover topics like binge drinking, her relationship with her boyfriend, and "navigating the unknown of being a newly famous woman who looks like someone you grew up with." Sign. Us. Up. 

Of course, that's not the only thing happening over at Netflix. They've got a bunch of originals on the docket (including movies, series and documentaries), and it's also the last few weeks to watch Jaws before it goes away forever. To the full list!

Available 3/1/17:
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)

Available 3/3/17:
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

Available 3/4/17:
Safe Haven (2013)

Available 3/5/17:
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

Available 3/7/17:
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

Available 3/8/17:
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)

Available 3/9/17:
Thithi (2015)

Available 3/10/17:
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss' Daughter (2016)

Available 3/13/17:
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Available 3/14/17:
Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/15/17:
Disney's The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)

Available 3/16/17:
Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coraline (2009)

Available 3/17/17:
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Julie's Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)
Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/18/17:
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

Available 3/20/17:
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

Available 3/21/17:
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

Available 3/23/17:
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)

Available 3/24/17:
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Available 3/25/17:
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Available 3/26/17:
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Available 3/27/17:
Better Call Saul: Season 2

Available 3/28/17:
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/30/17:
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

Available 3/31/17:
13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving 3/1/17:
Jaws
Justice League: War
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 - 7
National Lampoon's Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 - 3
Survivors: Series 1 - 2

Leaving 3/2/17:
Black or White
Sweetwater

Leaving 3/3/17:
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie

Leaving 3/4/17:
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries

 

Leaving 3/5/17:
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

Leaving 3/6/17:
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis

Leaving 3/7/17:
Hansel vs. Gretel

Leaving 3/8/17:
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games

Leaving 3/15/17:
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch

Leaving 3/16/17:
American Dreamz

Leaving 3/23/17:
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man

Leaving 3/25/17:
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding

Leaving 3/27/17:
Dragonwolf

Leaving 3/28/17:
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

Leaving 3/29/17:
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

