Jeopardy! Contestant Flips the Bird in Front of Alex Trebek and Viewers: "Damn Right I Did"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Irina Shayk, Disneyland

Pregnant Irina Shayk Visits Disneyland Without Bradley Cooper

Kim K. and Kanye West's Plans for 2017 Include Traveling

TGIT Promo, Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo, Mireille Enos

The Ladies of TGIT Celebrate the Return of The Catch With One Heck of a Slumber Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Viraj Mehta, Jeopardy!, Flipping the Bird

Sony Pictures Television

We'll take "obscene gestures" for 1,000, Alex.

Stanford University math and computer science major and Texas native Viraj Mehta got away with flipping off host Alex Trebek—and the viewers—while competing on Jeopardy!'s annual College Championship competition, in an episode that aired Wednesday. He did it for about seven seconds while talking about...pizza.

Trebek had asked Mehta about a formula he created in his math classes.

"You took a class in differential geometry, which helped you analyze another food product," he said.

"Yeah, there's a theorem in differential geometry that explains really, well, why, if you fold a slice of pizza, the tip stays in the air so you can eat it easily, and that was really cool to work out in class," Mehta explained.

"So you came up with a formula that explains that," Trebek said.

"Yeah," the contestant replied.

Photos

Flipping the Bird

Viraj Mehta, Jeopardy!, Flipping the Bird

Sony Pictures Television

Mehta ended up winning the game and moving on as a College Championship finalist.

It is unclear whether he intended to flip the bird. Viewers certainly took notice of his gesture. He later took to Twitter to answer some queries about it.

"This kid on Jeopardy just finessed his way into flipping off the camera for a good 3 seconds #jeopardy," one person wrote, to which he responded, "Damn right I did." 

"Yo viraj, what did America do to make you flip us all the bird #jeopardy," another person asked.

"America did 2016," he replied.

TAGS/ , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again