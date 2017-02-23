Jeopardy! Contestant Flips the Bird in Front of Alex Trebek and Viewers: "Damn Right I Did"

We'll take "obscene gestures" for 1,000, Alex.

Stanford University math and computer science major and Texas native Viraj Mehta got away with flipping off host Alex Trebek—and the viewers—while competing on Jeopardy!'s annual College Championship competition, in an episode that aired Wednesday. He did it for about seven seconds while talking about...pizza.

Trebek had asked Mehta about a formula he created in his math classes.

"You took a class in differential geometry, which helped you analyze another food product," he said.

"Yeah, there's a theorem in differential geometry that explains really, well, why, if you fold a slice of pizza, the tip stays in the air so you can eat it easily, and that was really cool to work out in class," Mehta explained.

"So you came up with a formula that explains that," Trebek said.

"Yeah," the contestant replied.