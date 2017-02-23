Quantico's Jake McLaughlin Welcomes Baby No. 4

ABC
And baby makes six!
Quantico star Jake McLaughlin and wife Stephanie McLaughlin have welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl named Freya.
The 34-year-old actor's co-star Priyanka Chopra revealed the news on her Twitter page, alongside a photo of the happy mom holding their baby while sitting in a hospital bed with the couple's other children—daughters Rowen and Reagan and son Logan.
"Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan," the actress said.
Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan pic.twitter.com/kxbYXrV9gj— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2017
Jake lives an unconventional actor's life—he and his family reside in his hometown, located near Sacramento in Northern California, about seven driving hours away from Hollywood.
He made his onscreen acting debut playing a U.S. soldier in the 2007 movie In the Valley of Elah. Jake is a real-life veteran—he served in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, starting in 2002, and was deployed in Iraq for four years before left due to injury. He later played soldiers on the shows Leverage and The Philanthropist and in the movie The Day the Earth Stood Still.
Jake is also known for his past role on the show Believe.
On Quantico, which premiered in 2015, he plays retired marine-turned-FBI recruit Ryan Booth. The show just began a hiatus and will resume its second season on March 20.