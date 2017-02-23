Ellen DeGeneres Gives Jimmy Kimmel an Oscars Makeover, Complete With a Lacy Face Mask, a Waist Cincher and Sauna Pants

"I did an interview and in it, the guy asked me, 'Do you ever think about retiring?' I said, 'I still have like three years left on my contract until 2020, and who knows at the end of that?' But I definitely didn't say I was retiring," the 49-year-old said. "Then [in articles] online, everyone was like: 'Jimmy Kimmel Is Retiring.' You go, 'Oh, that's nice that people care that I might possibly be retiring.' But just like that, there's an article: 'Here's a List of People Who Could Replace Him.'"

"There were a lot of good names! I think they should actually think of these people," the comedian joked with DeGeneres. "By 2020, we don't even know if there's going to be a United States of America anymore. Let's be honest. Who knows what's going to happen at that time?"