Rihanna Named Harvard University's Humanitarian of the Year

Is there any award Rihanna hasn't received?

The star was named Harvard University's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Wednesday. She will pick up the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at the Sanders Theatre on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. ET.

The 29-year-old "Needed Me" singer founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, which aids disadvantaged communities around the world. In January, on behalf of her foundation and the Global Citizen organization, she also traveled to Malawi to meet with a number of government officials, mentors, students and teachers to discuss education efforts in the East African nation.