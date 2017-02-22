Mariah Carey Congratulated Nick Cannon on Birth of His Son Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Yesterday marked a very special day in Nick Cannon's life and his ex Mariah Carey was nothing short of happy for the father of three.

Cannon announced the arrival of his son with Brittany Bell, a baby boy named Golden "Sagon" Cannon, earlier this morning on Instagram.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened," the proud father wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of his newborn son.