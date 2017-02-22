Kim Kardashian Reveals a New Family Tradition in Honor of Her Late Father

Kim Kardashian is doing her part to keep her father's legacy alive.

On what would have been Robert Kardashian's 73rd birthday, the E! reality star shared a thoughtful tradition she maintains in honor of his memory. Next to a throwback photo of Kim alongside mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian, she tweeted, "Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad!"

Kim went on, "I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night." Because of the letters Robert used to write his little girl, who was 23 when he passed in 2003, Kim revealed, "I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21"

What a sweet surprise for North West and Saint West!