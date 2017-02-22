Jennifer Lopez Shares Emotional Message on Her Twins Max and Emme's 9th Birthday

Happy birthday 9th birthday to our favorite "coconuts" in Hollywood!
As only a mother could, Jennifer Lopez penned a touching message to her twins Maximilian and Emme. We'd be lying if we said we didn't choke up a bit reading what the "On the Floor" singer wrote on such a special day.
"Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth," the 47-year-old singer captioned the post.
"And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you, Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!!"
We aren't crying, you are!