Darius McCrary's Wife Gets Restraining Order Amid Claims the Actor Abused Her and Their 1-Year-Old Daughter

Maury Phillips/Getty Images
Darius McCrary is facing domestic abuse allegations once again.
E! News can confirm Tammy Brawner, the former Family Matters star's wife, was granted a restraining order against her husband after claiming that he has been abusing both her and their 1-year-old daughter, Zoey.
In the documents, Brawner recalled one particularly jarring incident in which she claims McCrary held the baby girl over a boiling pot of water, saying he wished he never had her. The mother also accused him of frequently spanking their daughter and sometimes even strapping her arms during meals.
Brawner—a former Harlem Globetrotter—also detailed the incident that sparked her desire to get a restraining order. On February 10, she said McCrary began hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, coming dangerously close to hitting the baby. She also accused him of hitting her in the head with his forearm.
She claims he regularly drinks and uses drugs, and when he comes home wasted, he gets violent.
A judge ruled in favor or Brawner and her daughter, ordering McCrary to move out of their home and stay at least 100 yards away from his wife and baby at all times. He's also banned from any type of visitation until after a court hearing in March.
In the documents, Tammy said she plans to file for divorce.
This is the second time McCrary has been accused of domestic violence in a marriage.
In 2010, his ex-wife Karrine Steffans claimed McCrary hit her on two separate occasions, which the actor vehemently denied.
"While it is unfortunate that Miss Steffans has resorted to such public attacks and allegations against Mr. McCrary, he wants his family, friends and fans to know that in no way does he condone anyone resorting to violence against another human being to solve a problem," his rep told E! News at the time. "It is apparent that Miss Steffans didn't take the finality of the divorce well and has resorted to her old tricks of public defamation of one's character."
E! News has reached out to McCrary's rep for comment regarding the new claims.