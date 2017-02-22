This Is Us' William Needs Us to Know That He's Here For Us: "I Love You Cats, Man"

If last night's This Is Us left you a weeping mess, you may be happy to know that Ron Cephas Jones is here for us all with a message of love.
While the star, who plays William on NBC's massive hit drama, isn't on any social media, he and costar Susan Kelechi Jones recorded a short video during filming of "Memphis," the episode in which William took Randall (Sterling K. Brown) on a tour of his hometown before passing away.
"Keep a look out. I love you cats, man," Jones says in the sweet Instagram video. "I'm not very much of a—what is it? A computer type thing? Susan keeps telling me, get on twitter! Gotta get on Instagram! Say hello to your friends! So I'll get there, but I love you all, God bless."
For Jones, his time on the show as an actor paralleled his character's journey throughout the season, as both knew that William was dying, but neither knew when.
"I had to follow along with the script to find that out each time," he told us. "I didn't know episodes ahead how he was going to die, and I didn't know when. So each time I got a script, I was like ok, I'm still here. It was that kind of thing. ... For the character, it worked perfectly. Each day you come in, you don't know if you're going to die. That's what William's thing was—six months ago, a doctor told me I had three to live, but it worked for the character."
Jones was also feeling those heavy emotions right along with us last night, especially during a few select scenes.
"I feel everything that the fans are feeling, and in this particular case, certain scenes, you feel it even more intense because you're playing the emotions yourself," Jones told E! News. "And that would be hands down sitting on the bed dying. It stems from the work—how I work and how Sterling works. Letting the scene breathe without being overly melodramatic. Those are some moments that resonated for me a lot, you know. We did that scene the first day of the episode, so we didn't have time to build up to it or anything. It was heartwrenching. There was a lot of tears."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.