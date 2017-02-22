Wendy Williams Talks Life After 50-Pound Weight Loss: "This Is As Good as It's Going to Get"

How's Wendy William doin' now that she's 50 pounds lighter? She's doin' great—and she's finally content with her figure.

The 52-year-old talk show host revealed in a Q&A video chat with fans in October that she lost 50 pounds over the past three years. Williams told E! News exclusively Tuesday that she has kept the weight off.

"I did it on my own and I love it because I no longer have to do that fight with clothing. 'Wah, wah, wah, I don't wanna wear sleeveless...does this make my butt look big?'" she said. "Those things get in the way of being a good host for the people."

"This is as good as it's going to get," she added. "I'm not gonna fight my body anymore, I've lost the weight, I feel fantastic."