Wendy Williams Talks Life After 50-Pound Weight Loss: "This Is As Good as It's Going to Get"

How's Wendy William doin' now that she's 50 pounds lighter? She's doin' great—and she's finally content with her figure.
The 52-year-old talk show host revealed in a Q&A video chat with fans in October that she lost 50 pounds over the past three years. Williams told E! News exclusively Tuesday that she has kept the weight off.
"I did it on my own and I love it because I no longer have to do that fight with clothing. 'Wah, wah, wah, I don't wanna wear sleeveless...does this make my butt look big?'" she said. "Those things get in the way of being a good host for the people."
"This is as good as it's going to get," she added. "I'm not gonna fight my body anymore, I've lost the weight, I feel fantastic."
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Williams makes sure to eat breakfast. A lot of people skip the morning meal while dieting, not realizing that this lowers their energy.
"I have a variety of breakfasts. Like this morning, I had a...'sausage,' 'egg' and 'cheese'—everything from the vegan spot—English muffin," Williams told E! News. "I like it with a little bit of maple syrup and some hot sauce, so you get the savory-sweet. That's what I had this morning. But sometimes I'll have a bunch of fruit...there's always a green juice in the morning."
"I've learned to be extremely healthy regarding morning eating," she said. "I was doing it all wrong before."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Williams nowadays follows a pescatarian diet—fish are the only animals she consumes. She said she quit red meat and poultry a year and a half ago.
"I don't miss it," she said. "Sometimes, I miss the texture."
And like vegans and vegetarians, she struggles to find a good meat-free meal at a restaurant.
"There's some really disgusting places out there who just throw some lentil together and think that just because you don't eat meat, you're gonna eat this slop," she said.