This is GOOP-tastic news!
A year and a half ago, Gwyneth Paltrow announced she and Tracy Anderson and the celebrity trainer's company's CEO Maria Baum had created a healthy and organic food and juice take-out company 3 Green Hearts. On-the-go meals and other items were available for purchase at Anderson's two studios in Long Island, New York and the one in the TriBeCa neighborhood of Manhattan. They plan to launch the biggest cafe in one in her new and largest studio in midtown on March 1.
The eatery will feature coffee, smoothies and prepared meals, each "designed as a healthy, fresh and organic option with weight loss and weight management plans available," Anderson's company said in a statement Wednesday.
Customers will also be able to order deliveries.
"I'm a major foodie so there's also going to be frosting shots, but the frosting is made without all the processed things that really hurt us," Anderson told Hamptons magazine in 2015. "I've figured out how to make the best cookies that have no gluten, no soy, no dairy, no nuts, no eggs—all the main common allergens."
The menu has so far included delicacies such as smoothies and juices made from fruit, vegetable, help milk, vanilla or protein powder ($12.75 to $13.75), the "Chopper Power Salad" (made with kale, arugula, romaine lettuce, carrots, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, mizuna—or mustard greens, cucumbers with an optional addition of poached chicken breast or salmon), the "Fresco Burrito" (a vegan version made with a gluten-free tortilla, organic quinoa, avocado, zucchini, kale and spicy salsa) and the "Verde Paradiso" or "raw green noodle heaven" dish (made of spiralized zucchini, basil, mint pesto, pine nuts and grape tomatoes), all of which are sold for $11.50.
Discounts on the items are available to members of the Tracy Anderson Studios. Memberships start at $900 per month.