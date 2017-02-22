Jessica Biel's Red Carpet Hair Is Golden—and It Only Takes 5 Minutes

There's a new (and super fast) way to elevate your look.

Braid hoops, ribbons, golden pins, etc.—hair accessories are a simple solution to elegant styles. Stars stride the red carpet with hair fit for royalty (Think: Jessica Biel's golden, braided updo and Janelle Monae's decorated bouffants), appearing to be beyond the skills of an amateur. But, surprisingly, these styles are easy to recreate and completely relatable for the lazy girl that needs a quick and beautiful hairstyle for that upcoming event or hot date.