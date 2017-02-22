Lisa Marie Presley Ordered to Pay $50,000 to Cover Ex Michael Lockwood's Legal Fees Amid Divorce Drama

A judge has ordered Lisa Marie Presley to cover the legal fees of estranged husband Michael Lockwood, father of their twin daughters, as the two pursue a divorce case in which she has accused her ex of sexual misconduct.

She had recently filed court documents opposing her ex's request for her to pay him spousal support and cover his attorney fees, following her 2016 divorce filing. A judge said Wednesday she must pay $50,000 to cover her ex's legal fees over a course of five months, until a trial takes place to determine the validity of a post-nuptial agreement they signed after their 2006 marriage, which details divorce terms.

For the time being, she does not need to pay spousal support, of which Michael had demanded $40,000 a month.