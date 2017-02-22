Nick Viall Is Worried He'll End The Bachelor Heartbroken and Alone (Again) in This Emotional Sneak Peek

Is Nick Viall about to be 0-for-4 when it comes to finding love on TV?

The Bachelor is entering the overnight dates, and if anyone knows how serious the process is at this point it's Nick. After making it to the fantasy suites in Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe's seasons of The Bachelorette, the Bach is well aware how crucial this week is for his relationships with the remaining women.

"My hope is this week really brings clarity that I'm looking for," Nick says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 27 episode above, which finds the 35-year-old on his way to Finland after saying goodbye to one of his final four ladies—and sitting down with Andi, who surprised him at his hotel at the end of last week's episode.