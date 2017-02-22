Glee's Lauren Potter Reveals Her Engagement to Her Childhood Friend Is Over

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The wedding is off.
Glee star Lauren Potter's engagement to her childhood friend Timothy Spear has ended, People first reported. After accepting a promise ring from her beau in August, the actress revealed her ex ended their relationship over the holidays.
"It hurts," she told the magazine. "After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much."
However, Potter's mother, Robin Sinkhorn, told the magazine Spear was overwhelmed by her daughter's publicity.
The 26-year-old originally said "Yes!" to Spear when he popped the question during a picnic in Laguna Beach over the summer. The two had known each other since birth as their mothers attended the same baby classes together.
"He picked out the ring, made payments on it, and then planned the picnic and the moment to get down on one knee to ask her to promise to be his one-and-only and marry him when they are ready," Sinkhorn told the magazine six months ago.
Meanwhile, the star is slated to appear in the upcoming finale of Switched at Birth.